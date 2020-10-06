Cameron Parish fishermen receive supplies from Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the fishermen of Cameron Parish, the journey to get their lives back to normal is far from over, which is why help is always appreciated.
Fisherman Ronald Gaspard has spent the last 45 years on the water, making his living as a shrimper, but he explained, it’s never been worse than the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“You have to go so far to get supplies, you have to go so far to get ice," Gaspard said. "Nothing is readily available here, nothing, o you have to travel for whatever you want.”
As a part of the second Feed the Fleet event hosted Monday, several Texas organizations brought supplies like diesel, food, and water to give to the Cameron fishermen.
“This fuel right here is like gold," Gaspard said. "I mean, it’s a little bit, yeah, but it’s a lot. It’s a hell of a lot. I can’t describe it.”
Fisheries specialist, Laura Picariello from Sea Grant Texas explained when they heard about the devastation caused in Cameron, they had to help.
“We’re all one big family, and you know, when one of us is hurting, we have to help out," Picariello said. "So, it was really important for us in Texas, knowing that our neighbors over in Louisiana got the hit this time, that we really be able to provide some help.”
Hosted at Tommy’s Seafood in Cameron, Vice President Chalin Delune, said it’s all to help the fisherman get back on their feet.
“A lot of the fishermen here are trying to rebuild not only their homes but their livelihoods which includes the boats that they rely on for their source of income," Delune said. "The diesel plays an integral part in getting them back to getting on the water.”
There is another Feed the Fleet event in the works for Cameron Parish. Details are to be announced.
