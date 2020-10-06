Cajun Army feeds Lake Charles with a cook-off

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In good times and bad, food brings people together, which is why the Cajun Army along with community members hosted a cook-off on Sunday.
It’s not typical for the Cajun Army to serve food, but this hurricane as been anything but typical.
“What we normally do is a little bit different than feeding and supplies, but the need after this storm was so much different than what it normally is, that’s really why we’ve been focused heavily on that,” Chris King, President of the Cajun Army. “Typically, the people we serve are lower-income and elderly, disabled, or those that just don’t have help and our role is to really bring them hope in a disaster like Hurricane Laura.”
To help the community get back on its feet, the Cajun Army along with community members hosted a cook-off.
“We want to feed as many people in this community as humanly possible and if they can’t come here, then we want to get to them,” said Andrea Rocca, community member and organizer of the cook-off. “It’s a huge disaster. It’s really overwhelming. It’s one of the hardest things any of us has ever been through but it has brought the best people together. It’s brought the community together. It’s brought people from other states down here. It really makes you see that there really is much more good in this world than there is bad.”
Nearly 2 thousand meals were served at the cook-off.
