Southwest Louisiana football teams adjust week two schedule ahead of TS Delta

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School football season will have to further adjust its schedule this week as Tropical Storm Delta is expected to make landfall on Friday. The storm will likely be a hurricane when it reaches the U.S. Gulf Coast.
In an effort to play games this week, many local teams have moved up games. Here is the LHSAA week two schedule for Southwest Louisiana.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
DeQuincy (0-0) at Albany (1-0) @ 6:00 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
Sulphur (0-0) at Acadiana (1-0)
Sacred Heart (1-0) at Rosepine (1-0)
Iota (1-0) at South Beauregard (1-0) (@ DeRidder High School)
Oberlin (0-1) at Gueydan (0-1)
LCCP (1-0) at Zachary (1-0)
Pickering (1-0) at Grant (1-0)
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Pineville (1-0) at Leesville (0-1)
Green Oaks (1-0) at DeRidder (0-1)
St. Louis (1-0) at Welsh (0-1)
Jennings (1-0) at Cecilia (1-0)
Iowa (0-0) at Marksville (0-1)
Opelousas Catholic (1-0) at Kinder (0-1)
Lake Arthur (0-1) at Vinton (0-0)
Oakdale (1-0) at St. Mary (0-1)
Hamilton Christian (0-0) at Basile (0-1)
Grand Lake (1-0) at Merryville (0-1)
*OFF WEEK- East Beauregard*
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
East Feliciana (0-1) at Westlake (0-0) @ 11:00 a.m.
