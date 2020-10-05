Southland Conference Releases Women’s Soccer Spring Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - McNeese women’s soccer will play a complete 11-game Southland Conference schedule in the spring that was originally planned for this fall but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southland Conference released the playing schedule today.
“We are glad the conference kept the 11 matches in the schedule and having more home matches than road matches is exciting for our fans to be able to see us play,” said head coach Drew Fitzgerald.
The 11-game schedule has the Cowgirls home for six of the 11 games including the season opener against Nicholls on Friday, Feb. 12. The Cowgirls will also host Houston Baptist (Feb. 26), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Feb. 28), Central Arkansas (March 19), Northwestern State (March 21), and will close out the regular season at home against Lamar on April 9.
Road contest has McNeese traveling to Incarnate Word, Abilene Christian, Southeastern Louisiana, Sam Houston State, and Stephen F. Austin.
This season the Southland Conference Tournament will consist of the top four teams and the tournament will be hosted by the top seed. The tournament is scheduled to be played on April 15-17.
2021 McNeese Soccer Spring Schedule
Friday, Feb. 12 vs. Nicholls
Friday, Feb. 19 at Incarnate Word
Sunday, Feb. 21 at Abilene Christian
Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Houston Baptist
Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Friday, March 12 at Southeastern La.
Friday, March 19 vs. Central Arkansas
Sunday, March 21 vs. Northwestern State
Thursday, April 1 at Sam Houston State
Saturday, April 3 at Stephen F. Austin
Friday, April 9 vs. Lamar
Thursday-Saturday, April 15-17 (2020 Southland Conference Tournament at the home of the top-seeded team)
