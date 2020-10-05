Southland Conference Releases 2021 Spring Volleyball Schedule

FRISCO, Texas — For McNeese first-year head volleyball coach Kristee Porter, the year has been challenging to say the least. First, she as well as everyone else is dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic that postponed their fall season but on top of that, Hurricane Laura swept through Lake Charles at the end of August and damaged several athletic facilities including the H&HPE Arena where the Cowgirls play their home matches.
There is a bright spot in all of this and it comes in the way of the Southland Conference announcing the 2021 Spring schedule which will consist of a 12-match schedule with six home matches and six road matches.
“In light of everything that has happened in the past few months, we are looking forward to a spring schedule,” said head coach Kristee Porter. “We haven’t been able to practice a solid week yet with our team since March so having more time to prepare will help us get up to speed and competition ready.”
The Cowgirls are scheduled to open their season Thursday, Feb. 4 in a home match against Southeastern Louisiana. Other home matches have McNeese taking on Nicholls, Central Arkansas, New Orleans, Northwestern State, and Sam Houston State.
The road schedule consists of matches at Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist, Lamar, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Incarnate Word.
The Southland Conference Tournament is scheduled for April 2-3 and will consist of the Top 4 teams and it will be hosted by the top seed.
“Our players have been anxiously waiting for a plan to resume so setting the schedule at least makes this season still feel real for them.”
2021 Spring Volleyball Schedule
Thur., Feb. 4 vs. Southeastern La.
Sat., Feb. 6 vs. Nicholls
Thur., Feb. 11 at Abilene Christian
Sat., Feb. 13 at Stephen F. Austin
Tues., Feb. 23 vs. Central Arkansas
Sat. Feb. 27 at Houston Baptist
Tues., Mar. 2 vs. New Orleans
Sat., Mar. 6 vs. Northwestern State
Tues., Mar. 16 at Lamar
Thur., Mar. 18 vs. Sam Houston State
Thur., Mar. 25 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christ
Sat., Mar. 27 at Incarnate Word
Fri.-Sat., Apr. 2-3 Southland Conference Tournament (Site of No. 1 Seed)
Home Matches in BOLD
