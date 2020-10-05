Lake Charles man accused of raping 14-year old girl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who was wanted for sex offense charges has been arrested after being accused of raping a 14-year old girl, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called to a residence in Iowa regarding a man molesting a juvenile on July 31, 2020.
When deputies spoke to the parents of the girl they were told that James Gray Morado Jr., 22, of Lake Charles, had molested her during a sleepover on June 28.
Morado, who was wanted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sulphur Police for other sex offenses, was arrested on August 18 and held in Sulphur City Jail. He was later transferred to the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on Friday, Oct. 2 for 3rd-degree rape.
