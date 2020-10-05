First Alert Forecast: Nice weather for now, but all eyes on Tropical Storm Delta heading to the Gulf later this week

The forecast is very tricky and is also of low confidence due to the number of pieces coming together to influence the path and strength. Please continue to monitor our forecasts for updates as changes are likely in the coming days. And please do NOT focus on one model forecast as these will continue to change too. My gut feeling at this time is that this storm will be far enough east of SWLA that we are unlikely to feel major impacts. But unfortunately, it will be very close, and it all comes down to the timing of the north and northeast turns.