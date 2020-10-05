First Alert Forecast: Nice weather for now, but all eyes on Tropical Storm Delta heading to the Gulf later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have at least one more day of nice weather, but our attention is already on rapidly organizing Tropical Storm Delta located over the Caribbean Sea.
Delta is forecasted to move northwest to near the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday night, from there it will continue northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday. Sometime Thursday Delta will approach a trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere currently located over Texas.
This trough will force Delta to turn northward and then race off to the northeast. How quick this turn occurs will have major implications on where to storm ultimately makes landfall. And the storm will likely come inland at an angle which will exacerbate the forecast problem; in this scenario a slight shift could drastically change the landfall location.
Delta will move over some very warm waters over the next 48 to 72 hours, and this will be combined with little to no wind shear. This is a perfect recipe for strengthening, and rapid intensification looks likely. It is quite possible that Delta will become a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico. But once Delta nears the trough wind shear will increase dramatically and this will cause weakening. Water temperatures are also notable cooler near the coast thanks to the last week of cooler temperatures; this too will aid in causing the storm to weaken.
The forecast is very tricky and is also of low confidence due to the number of pieces coming together to influence the path and strength. Please continue to monitor our forecasts for updates as changes are likely in the coming days. And please do NOT focus on one model forecast as these will continue to change too. My gut feeling at this time is that this storm will be far enough east of SWLA that we are unlikely to feel major impacts. But unfortunately, it will be very close, and it all comes down to the timing of the north and northeast turns.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
