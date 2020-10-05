FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All eyes back on the Gulf as another tropical threat looms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures outside this morning are starting out in the 60s under mostly clear skies. Another dry cool front made its way through the state on Sunday and has led to very pleasant conditions across the state. Another wonderful day is ahead with plentiful sunshine and highs near 80 as humidity values stay low. This evening, temperatures will begin to drop quickly after sunset with nighttime lows settling into the middle to upper 50s.
More sunshine is ahead for Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 50s but warming up a bit more by afternoon into the lower to middle 80s. We will begin to see more clouds at times through the day Wednesday, but rain chances stay low. The forecast beyond Wednesday is highly dependent on the track what will become Hurricane Delta in the Gulf.
The current forecast keeps Delta far enough east that no direct impacts would affect Southwest Louisiana, but any shift westward could mean more rain and wind for our area Thursday and Friday. We’ll have to keep a close eye on how far west the storm moves in the Gulf before making the turn to the north.
As of this morning, the forecast calls for increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday for what will at least be some outer bands of future Delta that will bring squally weather at times both days. The projected path shows the storm making landfall sometime Friday morning near Houma as a category 2 hurricane.
Gamma looks to move back west southwestward toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico before eventually getting picked up and absorbed by Hurricane Delta in the Gulf and poses no threat to our area. While there is no direct threat to Southwest Louisiana, we need to remember that its still hurricane season, so we will need to monitor the situation closely this week regarding what becomes Hurricane Delta.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.