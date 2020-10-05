Arizona man dies following single-vehicle crash in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Arizona man has died following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of W. Prien Lake Rd. and Essex St. in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2020.
Upon initial investigation of the crash, deputies determined that a bucket truck was traveling west on W. Prien Lake Rd. when it went off the roadway for unknown reasons before rolling over and catching fire.
The driver of the truck, Leandre. A Goree, 29, of Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital out of town but succumbed to his injuries later on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The cause of the accident is still unknown at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.