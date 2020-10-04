National Fire Protection Week: ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Fire Protection Agency has deemed October 4-10 as National Fire Prevention Week across the U.S, and this year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”
According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States.
Forty-four percent of reported home fires started in the kitchen, and sixty-six percent of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials. And in Louisiana, investigations conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office have shown cooking to be one of the leading causes of fire deaths in Louisiana.
Over the course of the week, the SFM, along with local fire departments and districts, will be publishing various tips in relation to this year’s theme. They will be shared mostly via social media due to the limitations on typical fire prevention week events as the state continues its fight the spread of COVID-19.
Here are some tips for you and your family:
· Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
· If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
· You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
· Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
· Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
