FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A great end to the weekend, keeping watch on the Gulf late week

Through the rest of the evening we may see a few clouds from time to time working in from the northwest as we see a cold front working its way in through the overnight hours. Good news is that we won’t see any rain coming with these clouds as we still remain very dry as high pressure continues to feed in northeasterly to easterly flow. Temperatures will be cool once again, but not quite as cool as the last several evenings where we had dropped into the middle and lower 50′s. Tonight we can expect temperatures to fall into the upper 60′s for the late evening and then by Monday morning we will be back into the middle and upper 50′s. Sunshine will be the theme as we head into Monday afternoon as we see clear skies as high pressure continues to play the major role in our weather. Highs Monday will be back into the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with the lower humidity values sticking around.