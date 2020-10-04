FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A great end to the weekend, keeping watch on the Gulf late week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another beautiful day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions for the afternoon. Highs have reached the lower 80′s so a little warmer than our Saturday, but the humidity remains low as we see a cold front pushing through the region.
Through the rest of the evening we may see a few clouds from time to time working in from the northwest as we see a cold front working its way in through the overnight hours. Good news is that we won’t see any rain coming with these clouds as we still remain very dry as high pressure continues to feed in northeasterly to easterly flow. Temperatures will be cool once again, but not quite as cool as the last several evenings where we had dropped into the middle and lower 50′s. Tonight we can expect temperatures to fall into the upper 60′s for the late evening and then by Monday morning we will be back into the middle and upper 50′s. Sunshine will be the theme as we head into Monday afternoon as we see clear skies as high pressure continues to play the major role in our weather. Highs Monday will be back into the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with the lower humidity values sticking around.
A slight change does start to take place as we head into the middle of the week as we watch deeper tropical moisture try to work its way into our area, but that won’t be until we head into late week. Through the middle of the week we will be watching afternoon highs slowly climbing to slightly above average as we are back into the middle and upper 80′s. Sunshine will continue to be the common theme, but clouds will begin to build as we head into Wednesday and that will continue as we head into next weekend.
What we need to watch is an invest that is in the Caribbean at the moment that will slowly move to the north and west over the next couple of days. Models continue to bring it into the Gulf and at this time there is no immediate threat to Southwest Louisiana. There is a lot of moving parts with the steering pattern as well as intensity to determine where the system may head. So continue to follow the 7Stormteam as we head throughout the week as we provide the latest updates. As of now though continue to enjoy the nice weather, because we could introduce some shower and storm chances as we move into next weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.