Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

By Davon Cole | October 4, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 1:23 PM

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for the following roads in the DeRidder area:

  • Charles Duttry
  • Woodland
  • East Pleasant Hill
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Granberry
  • Harper Valley
  • Wardle
  • Jack Hines
  • Fireside
  • Blue Bird
  • Jessie Johnson
  • Herbert Thigpen
  • Ed Jeans Road
  • Patrice Circle
  • Michael
  • Terry Fowler
  • Herman Carnley
  • Morris
  • Tabernacle
  • Robert Ford
  • Alford
  • Wren
  • Martin
  • Lee Nichols
  • Franklin
  • Calvin Harper
  • Melody Lane
  • Pleasant Lane
  • Pecan Avenue
  • Magnolia Drive
  • Dogwood Trail North
  • Oak Avenue
  • Pine Street
  • Beau Chene
  • those between 3014 and 3753 HWY 171

