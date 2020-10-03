FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A sunny end to the weekend, clouds build into next week

Anything that’s taking place outdoors this evening looks to be perfect as we see plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures as we are going to be in the middle 70′s. As the sun sets we will begin to cool down as we drop back into the middle and upper 60′s as we get closer to midnight. Skies remain clear as we move overnight and that will allow us to cool down as well, but not quiet as cool as what we saw for Saturday morning. Temperatures start out in the middle and upper 50′s for Sunday and we warm up pretty quickly into the afternoon hours thanks to plenty of sunshine. Highs will be a few degrees warmer for Sunday as we look to climb into the lower 80′s. Still the humidity will be the story as we continue to remain dry and feeling comfortable. Moving into next week dew points will slowly increase, but overall still looking pleasant in terms of temperatures.