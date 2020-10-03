FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A sunny end to the weekend, clouds build into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another gorgeous day as we have seen plenty of sunshine and few clouds around this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 70′s. The nice weather sticks around for the second half of the weekend as high pressure continues to dominate the area through the beginning of next week.
Anything that’s taking place outdoors this evening looks to be perfect as we see plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures as we are going to be in the middle 70′s. As the sun sets we will begin to cool down as we drop back into the middle and upper 60′s as we get closer to midnight. Skies remain clear as we move overnight and that will allow us to cool down as well, but not quiet as cool as what we saw for Saturday morning. Temperatures start out in the middle and upper 50′s for Sunday and we warm up pretty quickly into the afternoon hours thanks to plenty of sunshine. Highs will be a few degrees warmer for Sunday as we look to climb into the lower 80′s. Still the humidity will be the story as we continue to remain dry and feeling comfortable. Moving into next week dew points will slowly increase, but overall still looking pleasant in terms of temperatures.
Into Monday we see another front pushing through the region and this one will help to keep temperatures pretty steady with no signs of a cool down behind this one. It will be a dry front so we can expect rain chances to remain low. Through the rest of the week temperatures will slowly begin to warm and be pretty consistent in the lower and middle 80′s. Another change looks to be an increase in clouds as we watch moisture working towards the north off of the Gulf as we have a couple of disturbances that we will be watching.
As for the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Gamma, which is moving over the Yucatan this afternoon and will continue to drift northward through Sunday before making a turn back to the west and southwest through the middle of next week. This will be no impact to the northern Gulf or Southwest Louisiana, which is good news. There is a second system in the Caribbean that is worth keeping an eye on as we move over the next several days, but as of now it poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana but the 7Stormteam will continue to monitor the system over the coming days. Two more areas are in the Atlantic and will be no threat to the Gulf. For now focus on the beautiful weather we are seeing and that trend will continue to start the week. Have a safe and happy Saturday evening!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
