TDL: Week 1: High school football makes its return

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Against all odds, SWLA high school football and Touchdown Live return. There are some great matchups this week, but none more than the game of the week, Jennings at DeRidder.
We’ll be bringing you an up-to-date scoreboard for all the games taking place in Week 1.
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES
· St. John 27, at Grand Lake 53 - FINAL
· Kinder 7 , St. Louis 10 - FINAL
· (Scrimmage) Iowa 27, DeQuincy 6 - FINAL
· (Scrimmage) Vinton 6, Vidor (TX) JV 0 - FINAL
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES
· Jennings 22 , DeRidder 20 - Halftime
· Leesville 0 , Neville 29 - 4th Q
· Iota 28 , Lake Arthur 21 - Halftime
· LCCP 14 , Natchitoches Central 6 - 3rd Q
· South Beauregard , Bunkie
· Rosepine , East Beauregard
· Merryville 7 , Pickering 20 - 4th Q
· Oakdale 20 , Oberlin 0 - 2nd Q
· Rayne 13, Welsh 6 - 4th Q
· Sacred Heart , Basile
