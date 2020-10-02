SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2020.
Wyketta Marie Bryant, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon; curfew.
Jakyran Martez-Oneil Bradley, 23, Beaumont, TX: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Kameron Jacquell Burns, 21, Humble, TX: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Daldrien Clifton Larondre Baker, 18, Beaumont, TX: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of a firearm by a felon; out of state detainer.
Herbert Sidney Howard III, 21, Beaumont, TX: Burglary; theft under $5,000; out of state detainer.
Amanda Gale Hardy, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana.
Ray Allen Lawrence Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; battery of a police officer.
Caleb Dewayne Anderson, 19, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Helen Kathryn Day, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with violence; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.