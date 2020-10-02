St. Louis and Grand Lake pick up wins on first Thursday of the 2020 season

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Touchdown Live is back! The first games of the 2020 high school football season were played on Thursday with three local teams in play for week one. In addition, three more CPSB schools held their scrimmages Thursday ahead of week one next week.
The final scores from Thursday are below.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
- St. Louis 10, Kinder 7 FINAL
- Grand Lake 53, St. John 27 FINAL
- (Scrimmage) Iowa 27, DeQuincy 6 FINAL
- (Scrimmage) Vinton 6, Vidor (TX) JV 0 FINAL
