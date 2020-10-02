Red Cross hotel stays coming to an end for many

“We recommend a couple of options,” Sandusky said. “First, the best immediate option is if you have a local friend or family member that you can take immediate shelter in; a safe place where you can start navigating those resources. If you’ve received FEMA money, you can look at emergency lodging in some of those short-term rentals. And then, of course, if your home is reassessed in the major damage category, you can re-enter the hotel sheltering system.”