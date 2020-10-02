Inmate found dead in Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An inmate at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility was found dead last night, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says Ray A. Lawrence Jr., 47, of Lake Charles was found unresponsive in his single-man cell around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2020.
She says deputies immediately attempted to revive Lawrence but he was later pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.
The Calcasieu Coroner has not yet determined the cause of Lawrence’s death but foul play is not suspected.
