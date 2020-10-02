Grand Lake woman cleared of 2016 arrest for embezzlement

“On behalf of the Delcambre family, we are pleased to put this matter to rest. As you can imagine, this has been quite an ordeal for the entire Delcambre family. Sheriff Mancuso’s humility in not only acknowledging his deputy’s mistake and holding that officer accountable, but also ensuring things are made right publicly, demonstrates honor and integrity in a time when those qualities are harder and harder to find. His commitment to righting this wrong means the world to this family, and we are deeply grateful.”