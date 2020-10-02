FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and cooler temperatures to end the week, a beautiful weekend ahead

This afternoon we won’t be quiet as warm as we saw a cold front push through the region last night and that has brought another round of the cooler and drier air into the region. A light jacket may be needed this morning as we are seeing the cooler temperatures as well as a light breeze out of the north that is making it feel a little cooler. As we move through the afternoon sunshine will be abundant and another gorgeous day is in store as we will see few clouds and no threat of any rain. Highs overall will be slightly cooler as we reach the middle and upper 70′s. A few areas along the I-10 corridor and points south may reach the 80 mark, but overall a perfect afternoon to spend time outside. Moving into the weekend we see cooler temperatures for Saturday morning as we will be back into the lower 50′s for many locations to start the day, inland areas such as Oakdale, DeRidder, and Fort Polk will be flirting with the upper 40′s as the dry air and clear skies allow us to cool quickly. Much like what we have seen all week the afternoon will be perfect with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures into the middle and upper 70′s.