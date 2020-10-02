FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and cooler temperatures to end the week, a beautiful weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another fall like start for our Friday as temperatures have fallen into the middle and upper 50′s. Just like the last several afternoons we will be seeing plenty of sunshine and that will allow us to warm up into the middle and upper 70′s.
This afternoon we won’t be quiet as warm as we saw a cold front push through the region last night and that has brought another round of the cooler and drier air into the region. A light jacket may be needed this morning as we are seeing the cooler temperatures as well as a light breeze out of the north that is making it feel a little cooler. As we move through the afternoon sunshine will be abundant and another gorgeous day is in store as we will see few clouds and no threat of any rain. Highs overall will be slightly cooler as we reach the middle and upper 70′s. A few areas along the I-10 corridor and points south may reach the 80 mark, but overall a perfect afternoon to spend time outside. Moving into the weekend we see cooler temperatures for Saturday morning as we will be back into the lower 50′s for many locations to start the day, inland areas such as Oakdale, DeRidder, and Fort Polk will be flirting with the upper 40′s as the dry air and clear skies allow us to cool quickly. Much like what we have seen all week the afternoon will be perfect with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures into the middle and upper 70′s.
For the second half of the weekend we will be watching another front pushing into the region late Sunday and into the day on Monday with no real rain chances. The difference with this front is that it won’t bring a real change in temperatures as we will reach the lower 80′s for Sunday afternoon and that trend will continue into next week as well. You may notice a few more clouds around Sunday and into Monday, but still we are looking great in terms of the overall weather.
Into next week we will be watching for high pressure to build in to our north and that will help to keep things dry for Southwest Louisiana as we see some tropical moisture trying to work its way into the region by the middle of the week. Highs next week stay in the lower to middle 80′s, which is right around average to a few degrees above with lows back closer to average in the lower and middle 60′s. As for the tropics there are two areas we are watching in the Caribbean, but neither pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana. High pressure as well as the fronts will help to deflect any storms away from the north Gulf. Enjoy the nice fall weather and sunshine for your Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
