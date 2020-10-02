Fatal two-vehicle crash in Beauregard

State Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by Donald J. Landry, 79, was traveling south on HWY 171. For reasons still under investigation, Landry struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck. After the impact, Landry ran off of the highway to the left and came to a stop in the median. The driver of the Chevrolet was able to come to a stop in the inside lane of travel.