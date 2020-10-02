Fatal two-vehicle crash in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash that claimed the life of Judith Raye Landry, 75, of Ragley on HWY 171, about one mile south of South Beauregard, according to State Police.
State Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by Donald J. Landry, 79, was traveling south on HWY 171. For reasons still under investigation, Landry struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck. After the impact, Landry ran off of the highway to the left and came to a stop in the median. The driver of the Chevrolet was able to come to a stop in the inside lane of travel.
State Police say Landry suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His passenger, Judith R. Landry, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, and all three occupants were properly restrained.
State Police say impairment is unknown as a factor at this time and toxicology reports are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths in 2020.
