AT&T donates $150,000 to Hurricane Laura relief in SWLA, gives update on restoration efforts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Since Hurricane Laura, relief has come in many forms to help Southwest Louisiana get back on its feet.
AT&T and the AT&T Foundation are the latest to help assist with relief efforts - delivering $150,000 in donations to organizations in Louisiana to aid communities damaged by the hurricane.
“With donations like AT&T, who was actually our very first phone call the Wednesday night before the storm," said Community Foundation of SWLA CEO Sara Judson.
Judson says the money has already gone a long way for her organization and it’s work in the community.
“In the very first week, we were able to make significant grants to help the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities," Judson said. “We’ve also been able to help shrimpers in Cameron be able to make repairs to shrimp boats that unfortunately sunk while docked at the Port of Lake Charles.”
Help she says that so many in the Lake area rely on even in times outside of a disaster.
“And so the people and the companies from 10 different countries and 49 states that have supported our fund...That’s people that care, we’ve been able to connect those people who care with the causes that are important for the people of SWLA.”
AT&T and AT&T Foundation funding will support community enrichment programs at McNeese State University, SOWELA Technical and Community College, United Way of Southwest Louisiana, the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, and SBP.
“We have thousands of employees who call Louisiana home, and we are passionate about the strength of this state,” said Sonia Perez, President- AT&T Southeast States. “We are proud to support organizations that are dedicated to helping our friends and families as they get back on their feet after the devastation of Hurricane Laura.”
As far as restoration, The company says 50 to 60 percent of the area is now back online. They estimate full restoration to be complete by the end of October.
“So many groups and businesses have been key to rebuilding our community,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “Both through their efforts to keep our communities connected and through their support for these key organizations, AT&T is showing their commitment to the businesses and residents across our region.”
Right now, ATT says they still have a ways to go with restoring power to the area but significant progress is being made.
“There is no question that the residents of Louisiana are resilient and that our communities are giving and compassionate, and this was evident in the profound response to Hurricane Laura,” said Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis. “Between their work to maintain their networks and their support of these organizations, the men and women of AT&T have been vital members of our community.”
AT&T contributed $120,000, and the AT&T Foundation granted $30,000.
