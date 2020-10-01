Michael Thomas returns to Saints practice

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - There is some good news for the New Orleans Saints and their fans.
Star wide receiver Michael Thomas back at practice Wednesday, September 30, after missing the last two games with a high-ankle sprain. He practiced on a limited basis, as the Saints never placed him on the injured reserve, which would’ve caused him to miss at least three games.
Meanwhile, tight end Jared Cook missed practice with a groin injury.
New Orleans travels to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday but it is still unknown if Thomas or Cook will play in that game.
“He looked good; he looked really good," said quarterback Drew Brees. "I know he has been champing at the bit. Obviously, he’s a guy who has never missed time, is always fighting through things throughout the season but man, just a tough guy and a great competitor. So great to get him back. He looked really good, so we’ll see what that role is and go from there.”
Thomas had only three catches for 17 yards in the season-opening win against the Bucs.
