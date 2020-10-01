Lake Charles man arrested for failure to register as sex offender

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lake Charles man for failure to register as a sex offender.
A CPSO deputy initiated a stop on a car near the intersection of HWY 14 and Prien Lake Road for a traffic violation at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, according to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
According to Vincent, when the deputy made contact with the driver, registered sex offender, Jason D. Bryant, 20, it was learned he was driving a vehicle that wasn’t registered with law enforcement, making him in violation of his sex offender requirements.
Bryant was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and he was charged with failure to register as a sex offender; along with a traffic citation, according to Vincent.
Judge Robert Wyatt has set Bryant’s bond at $2,600.
Bryant was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in February 2020 in Calcasieu Parish, and CPSO Sr. Cpl. Thomas Poore was the arresting deputy on this case.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.