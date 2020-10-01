FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start for Thursday, a picture perfect end to the week with plenty of sunshine

After a cool start to our morning we can expect temperatures to warm quickly into the afternoon as we see plenty of sunshine and dry air remaining in place. Highs this afternoon will be very similar to what we saw on our Wednesday afternoon to a few degrees warmer as we reach the middle 80′s. A weak front will be pushing through the region today, but we aren’t expecting any showers or storms as it’s a dry front. What this means is a reinforcing shot of cooler and dry air, which will set up an amazing Friday. As winds turn back out of the north and west drier air will filter in as we move through the overnight and combine that with clear skies we will once again be into the middle and upper 50′s as we push into Friday morning. Highs for Friday will be a little cooler as we look to stay in the middle and upper 70′s, but overall as we continue to clean up it will be perfect weather to do so as we remain dry.