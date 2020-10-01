FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start for Thursday, a picture perfect end to the week with plenty of sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another cool start to our morning as we are starting out in the middle and upper 50′s under clear skies. We can expect plenty of sunshine as we move into the afternoon as high pressure continues to provide the beautiful weather.
After a cool start to our morning we can expect temperatures to warm quickly into the afternoon as we see plenty of sunshine and dry air remaining in place. Highs this afternoon will be very similar to what we saw on our Wednesday afternoon to a few degrees warmer as we reach the middle 80′s. A weak front will be pushing through the region today, but we aren’t expecting any showers or storms as it’s a dry front. What this means is a reinforcing shot of cooler and dry air, which will set up an amazing Friday. As winds turn back out of the north and west drier air will filter in as we move through the overnight and combine that with clear skies we will once again be into the middle and upper 50′s as we push into Friday morning. Highs for Friday will be a little cooler as we look to stay in the middle and upper 70′s, but overall as we continue to clean up it will be perfect weather to do so as we remain dry.
Some inland areas could be flirting with the upper 40′s once again as we move into Saturday morning as it will be one of the coolest mornings we have seen, much like what we woke up to on our Wednesday morning. We rebound quickly though as we move into the afternoon as highs during the weekend climb into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Rain chances remain low as we see no systems moving into the region, other than another front as we head into Sunday and Monday, but this too will be a dry front. This is good news in several regards as it will continue to keep the sunny weather coming as well as keep any tropical threats away.
Into next week we see temperatures slightly warmer as we are back into the lower and middle 80′s, but keeping plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we aren’t expecting any rain over the next 10 days. As for the tropics we are watching two areas that have the potential to develop in the northern Caribbean over the next 5 days with one system up to 70%, while the other is much lower at 20%. I mentioned though that high pressure builds in as well as fronts continue to push through and that will mitigate any tropical threat to Southwest Louisiana over the next week. So bottom line is the nice weather continues into next week with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
