Entergy Louisiana restores power to SWLA communities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana, LLC has restored power to all accessible customers in Southwest Louisiana who can safely receive it after Hurricane Laura’s devastation catapulted the company into its largest restoration effort.
However, Entergy says customers with damage to their homes' electrical equipment must make repairs before power can be restored.
“The hard work and dedication of the thousands of men and women at Entergy and from utilities and contracting companies around the country created hope in our communities when our friends and neighbors needed us most,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “I am equally inspired by our customers across Southwest Louisiana and beyond who showed unwavering support and patience during trying times. We know there is still a lot of work to do along the road to recovery, and you have my commitment that we will be there every step of the way.”
A storm team of 16,000 worked tirelessly to restore power to Entergy’s Louisiana customers. At its peak, the storm knocked out power to more than 93,000 customers in Southwest Louisiana.
Crews brought the first lights back to Calcasieu Parish just over a week after Laura struck the region, and they made power available within two weeks to 75 percent of Louisiana customers affected by the storm and restored 90 percent in three weeks.
A storm team will remain in Southwest Louisiana to make additional repairs to the electrical power delivery system and improve its resiliency. Crews expect that work to continue through November.
Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business, and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For more information on what equipment is yours and what equipment is Entergy’s, visit entergy.com/weatherhead.
If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-866-557-4240 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to generate a service reconnection work order.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.