CrowderGulf compacts debris before delivering to landfill

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since the hurricane, CrowderGulf has been collecting debris off the side of the roads and bringing it to sites across Lake Charles.
“Well you have the vegetative debris, and then what they call CND, which is pretty much everything that isn’t vegetative debris,” said Wilber Ledet, senior manager for Crowder Gulf. “From your building, construction demolition debris, it’s brought in here.”
At the sites, the debris is either crushed or ground up, depending on its type in order to save space in the landfill.
“Everything we’re doing here is reducing like the mulch reduces by three or four times, the CND at least by half,” Ledet said. “This is a massive project. This is a Cat 4 hurricane in every sense of the word. The volume and debris are going to be astronomical.”
Already they have come close to collecting the amount of debris picked up in Rita. Ledet explained the amount of debris collected is enough to fill half of the Superdome from the ground up.
“This is going to be significantly more debris here than it was with Rita,” Ledet said. “We are getting very close to the number that was picked up in all of Rita in Lake Charles.”
They’ve completed 75% of the first pass.
“We go in front of every residence, on each pass,” Ledet said. “We’ll do a first pass, to clean up and we start back over again and we just keep going over and over all the debris is picked up.”
He estimates it will take seven months in order to go through three passes.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.