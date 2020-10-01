CPSO searching for suspects involved in hit & run in Starks

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in a hit and run.
The hit and run occurred at 8 a.m. on Sept. 19 at a LA-12 convenience store in Starks.
According to detectives, a car pulled into a parking spot but did not stop, causing the car to hit the building.
“The driver and passenger then entered the store and spoke with an employee who advised them to wait for the owner to arrive. The suspects then exited the store and fled the scene in the car,” said Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for CPSO.
The car is a gold or tan Lincoln Town Car and the suspects may be living in the DeRidder area.
Detectives have attempted to identify the suspects, but have been unsuccessful.
They are asking anyone who can identify the car or the men, to contact the lead investigators, Lt. Bryan Guth or Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at (337) 491-3846 and reference complaint number 20-134889.
