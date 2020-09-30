SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2020

September 30, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2020.

Cody Lee Guidry, 35, Lake Charles: Renovation of parole.

Candi Marie Roper, 34, Vinton: Disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer (2 counts); resisting a police officer; property damage under $500; contempt of court.

Jason Devonte Bryant Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender; tail lamps.

Nicholas Wayne Bordelon, 42, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

