SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2020.
Cody Lee Guidry, 35, Lake Charles: Renovation of parole.
Candi Marie Roper, 34, Vinton: Disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer (2 counts); resisting a police officer; property damage under $500; contempt of court.
Jason Devonte Bryant Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender; tail lamps.
Nicholas Wayne Bordelon, 42, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
