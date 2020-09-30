Scammers target vulnerable hearts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Almost five weeks after Hurricane Laura, we’re seeing scammers taking advantage of sympathetic hearts when so many people have lost everything.
One particular scammer claimed they lost all they own to the storm.
In a Facebook group intended to be a place to help those in need after Hurricane Laura, one user made a post, claiming to have fallen victim to the storm and asking for supplies and donations to a go fund me account.
Quickly, it was discovered that the same person made a post claiming to have lost everything to the wildfires in California.
Angela Guth, with the Better Business Bureau, says this is called a crowdfunding scam.
"Most go fund me pages are legitimate, but in any time that there is some sort of tragedy or some sort of crisis that is out there, whether it’s covid related or hurricane related in our case, then you end up having con artists that will go out there and take advantage of people that are vulnerable basically because they think ‘Oh, i need to help this person.’ They send in money, and it’s actually going into a fraudulent person’s account,” Guth said.
Knowing who you’re giving to, Guth says, is very important before donating to one of these campaigns.
"What we recommend is if you have the opportunity to donate to a go fund me, always know who that organizer is. If you have an organizer that you don’t know who it is or if the organizer doesn’t say who that recipient is, you need to dig a little deeper.”
She also says it’s important to take the extra step in fact checking a person’s profile to make sure the money is being used for legitimate reasons.
"Pictures are huge on go fund me. Whenever you see one of those photos being put out there on one of these campaigns, do a reverse image search. When you do that reverse image search, if it pops up on any platforms, for instance, then that should be a red flag for you because it’s actually been captured from another site, and they’re using it to pull on your heartstrings.”
"I understand that Hurricane Laura victims who do have these go fund me pages set up, probably are legitimate and that do have probably very tragic stories, but when they start putting extra things out there and just really trying to get you to make an urgent pledge, then that should be a red flag for you to do more research before giving.”
Guth says that if you’ve been taken advantage of by a funding campaign, you can report that particular page.
