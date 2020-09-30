LSU officials to hold news conference on COVID-19 at 10 a.m.

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | September 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:25 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Interim LSU President Tom Galligan and other university officials will hold a news conference on the status of COVID-19 on campus at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

This will be the first news conference from university officials after LSU hosted a football game on Saturday. Only 25% of Tiger Stadium’s capacity was allowed into the stands.

Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force joined Galligan and Gov. John Bel Edwards for the university’s weekly COVID-19 news conference last week to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the virus during the college football season.

