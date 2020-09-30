FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, the nice weather continues for the weekend

High pressure continues to bring us ideal conditions as we have plenty of sunshine this afternoon without a cloud in the sky, as well as those low humidity levels. Highs will warm this afternoon back into the lower 80′s, but still for those working outside it will be perfect to do so. Through the afternoon and evening temperatures will slowly begin to fall as we loose the daytime heating and another cool night is in store as we head into Thursday morning. It won’t be as cool as what we woke up to on our Wednesday morning but temperatures in the middle and upper 50′s will once again return. For our Thursday we will be watching a front pushing through the region, but the good news with this front is it will bring no rain to our area. What it will do is a bring another shot of cooler and drier air to our region, we just have to get through Thursday afternoon as it will be a warm one with temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s.