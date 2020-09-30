FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A perfect Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, the nice weather continues for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A perfect start to our Wednesday as we have seen plenty of sunshine as temperatures begin to warm into the lower 70′s. A perfect afternoon and evening will be shaping up as we see plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
High pressure continues to bring us ideal conditions as we have plenty of sunshine this afternoon without a cloud in the sky, as well as those low humidity levels. Highs will warm this afternoon back into the lower 80′s, but still for those working outside it will be perfect to do so. Through the afternoon and evening temperatures will slowly begin to fall as we loose the daytime heating and another cool night is in store as we head into Thursday morning. It won’t be as cool as what we woke up to on our Wednesday morning but temperatures in the middle and upper 50′s will once again return. For our Thursday we will be watching a front pushing through the region, but the good news with this front is it will bring no rain to our area. What it will do is a bring another shot of cooler and drier air to our region, we just have to get through Thursday afternoon as it will be a warm one with temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s.
Temperatures will fall back into the middle and upper 70′s for Friday and Saturday as we see a return in the northwesterly flow, which will also mean drier air and cooler nights return. Into Saturday morning we can expect lows in the lower 50′s for southern areas with upper 40′s possible for inland areas up towards Oakdale as well as Fort Polk. We do see a warmer trend in sight though as we head into next week as humidity values look to slowly creep back up and that will mean warmer nights with lows in the lower 60′s and highs back into the lower 80′s. Still though very comfortable as this is where we should be for this time of the year. The better news yet is that rain chances remain low and we aren’t anticipating much rain over the next ten days.
As for a quick look at the tropics there is an area that has a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days in the northern Caribbean, but will be no threat to the northern Gulf. We continue to see high pressure building in and the potential for several fronts to move through as well and that will keep any tropical activity off to our south and be no threat to Southwest Louisiana. So good news all around as we see plenty of sunshine and quiet conditions across our area.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
