Disturbance call from Roanoke leads to arrest of Welsh man

ROANOKE, La. (KPLC) - Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after receiving a disturbance call in Roanoke.
At 8 p.m. on Sept 20, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Mount Triumph Street in Roanoke, in reference to a call in which the, “complainant’s brother covered in blood from a possible gunshot wound,” said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, with JDSO.
According to JDSO, when the deputies arrived they found the victim on the kitchen floor, with an injury on the back of his head from a blunt object.
The victim stated he was shot at, at a different location in the 500 block of Mount Triumph Street. At the residence, deputies found evidence, such as a modified shotgun.
Alejandro Carlos Mitchell Jr., 32, of Welsh was arrested on charges of aggravated 2nd degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm by Calcasieu Parish deputies.
Mitchell had warrants in Calcasieu for unrelated incident and was held until Sept 29 when Mitchell was transported to Jeff Davis for booking.
