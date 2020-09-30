CPSB announces second round of school re-openings next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting next week, Calcasieu Parish School Board is re-opening a second round of schools.
The following schools will reopen to faculty and staff on Monday, Oct. 5. They will reopen to students on Thursday, Oct. 8.
⋅ Barbe Elementary School
⋅ Dolby Elementary School
⋅ Frasch Elementary School
⋅ Iowa High School
⋅ Lake Charles Boston Academy
⋅ Ralph Wilson Elementary School
⋅ S.P. Arnett Middle School
⋅ T.S. Cooley Elementary School
⋅ Vinton High School
Students will still follow the 7th-12th grade Blue/Gold schedule. So, Thursday is the first day for gold schedule and the following Monday will be the first day for blue schedule.
This list is subject to change depending on power restoration and other assessment factors that may unexpectedly occur.
According to CPSB, if a student is unable to return to face-to-face learning, they need to notify their assigned teacher and continue with virtual learning.
⋅ College Street T&I and John F. Kennedy Early Childhood Center will also be opening to faculty and staff on Monday, October 5. Though, there is not a set date of when students will return.
