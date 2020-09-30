Beauregard Parish School System announces re-opening of schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All Beauregard Parish students, except Carver Elementary Students, will return to school Sept. 30
According to Superintendent Timothy Cooley, the students will return to face-to-face classes on their regular daily schedules.
“Students attending Carver Elementary will return to campus on Monday, October 5th, to allow for time to complete the temporary roof and other restoration efforts to provide the best educational environment possible for our students, faculty, and staff,” he said.
Some schools have had to reconfigure procedures and classroom assignments to accommodate students' return, and all schools have plans in place to ensure that education on a daily schedule can resume, Cooley explained.
“As professional educators, our administrators and teachers are concerned with providing environments conducive to learning and teaching,” he said. “We have been working very hard both on the physical buildings and on plans to include all aspects of daily activities in our school. We want safe, productive, operational environments at our schools and would not allow our students to return under unsuitable conditions.”
As a make-up day, four-day schools will attend on Friday, Oct. 2 and five-day schools will attend on Friday, Oct. 9.
Schools will have make up days, so they can continue to follow the LDOE mandates for time recovery. The Central Office will give notice to parents as make-up days are scheduled.
“This school year began in an unprecedented manner, and we are now dealing with recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura,” concluded Cooley. “We appreciate parents' support and understanding as we navigate this exceptional time, and want our community to know that we are making decisions with the best interests of all of our students in mind.”
