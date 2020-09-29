2-year-old found dead in vehicle in Lafayette Parish; arrest made

Natalie Broussard is facing a negligent homicide charge after a 2-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in Lafayette Parish, officials say. (Source: LPSO)
By Mykal Vincent | September 29, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 11:57 AM

DUSON, La. (WAFB) - The body of a two-year-old was found in a vehicle in Duson, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson says the young boy was found in a vehicle on Andres Road off of Cameron Street just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Natalie Broussard, 27, has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide, according to LPSO. Her bond has been set at $75,000.

No other details were available. The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.

