SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 28, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 28, 2020.
Dakota Currey Semien, 27, Lake Charles: Curfew; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Michael Lance Garcille, 56, Buna, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.
Michael Connell Garrick Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (9 counts); burglary (16 counts); theft of a firearm (3 charges); theft under $5,000 (3 counts); property damage under $1,000.
Tyrone Joseph Handy, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
