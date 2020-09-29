Sam Houston opts out of 2020 season, will play ‘sub-varsity’ schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School has decided to play a five-game “sub-varsity” football schedule in 2020 due to the damages caused by Hurricane Laura.
“It’s been so hard since Covid-19 hit us and not having those regular practices or a routine schedule. All that put us in a tough spot before the storm even hit. We were prepared to move forward and then the storm hit and we had to take another step back,” Sam Houston head coach Chad Paulk said. “The decision was made late in the game, but I believe it is the right decision for our coaches and players.”
The team is hoping to get things started on October 22 against Barbe.
“You can call it a sub-varsity schedule, but we’re going to call it a Laura schedule," Paulk said. “We haven’t gotten total confirmation yet on when to begin or if any of the teams (LHSAA) are going to be available to play, but we have talked to some of the coaches."
Barbe joined the Broncos on Tuesday as local Class 5A teams that have opted out of playing varsity football in 2020.
An official statement from Sam Houston is below:
