Dean of LSU’s Manship School of Journalism dies, university says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Martin Johnson, the dean of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication has died, according to a university faculty member.
“This news is both heartbreaking and shocking. Martin Johnson was a gracious, caring leader who loved working with our students. As the Tiger TV adviser, I also appreciate how supportive he was of our program and our Tiger TV journalists,” Cindy Carter, Professional in Residence and Tiger TV Adviser, said in a statement to WAFB.
“There is so much to say, but words escape me right now. I’ll just say this: He was an incredible person, father, and a friend and confidant to so many of us. This is a loss that we will feel forever,” Mass Communication Associate Dean Josh Grimm said in an email to faculty.
LSU Interim President and Professor of Law Thomas C. Galligan, Jr. and LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie issued a joint statement to the LSU campus Tuesday, Sept. 29:
"Dear LSU Community,
It is with very heavy hearts that we write to let you know that Manship School of Mass Communication Dean Martin Johnson passed away last night.
Our entire LSU Family mourns the loss of Dean Johnson, who was a wonderful colleague, friend, father, and husband. We will be forever grateful for Dean Johnson’s countless contributions to the Manship School and LSU, and we will miss him terribly. Please keep Martin’s wife, Sherri, an LSU Department of History faculty member, and their son in your thoughts and prayers.
At this difficult time, please know that LSU counselors and members of our CARE Team are here for you if you need someone to talk to or help you process your grief."
Johnson graduated from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 1991 and later earned his Ph.D in political science from Rice University. Before joining the LSU faculty in 2018, Johnson was a department chair and professor at the University of California - Riverside.
