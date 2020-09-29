Orgeron’s focus is getting LSU ready for Vandy after season-opening loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was a little fired up for “Tell the Truth” Monday after his team was not for Saturday’s season opener.
“I just have to focus on the task at hand,” said Orgeron. “Look, the game is over. Whether they say one-year wonder or whatever, that don’t bother me. I don’t care.”
The fairytales of last season are officially over for LSU and Coach O knows it.
“Here’s my job - to get this team as well as we possibly can and to play at the LSU standard of performance. And obviously, Saturday night was a big disappointment to me and everyone else and I understand that. It puts a fire in me, I darn guarantee that. And we’re gonna have a fire. This is a big game for us. I’m gonna have to take my mask off to scream. I was a little muzzled there in my mask.”
Coach O received plenty of questions about his defense after Mike Leach and his quarterback, KJ Costello carved up Bo Pelini’s unit for more than 600 yards passing, a new SEC record. Coach O pointed out that 383 of those yards came after the catch.
“We had a game plan that we were gonna man up and play them man-to-man. We should’ve made a few more adjustments during the game. The first guy to come see me in my dressing room. He [Pelini] said, ‘Coach, I should’ve done a better job.’ And he was hurt just like everyone else.”
RELATED STORIES:
Costello was 36-of-60 for 623 yards and five touchdowns in the debut of Leach’s “Air Raid” offense for the Bulldogs. He threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Three different Bulldogs had more than 100 receiving yards. They were led by wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. He had seven catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kylin Hill had eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver JaVonta Payton had six catches for 122 yards.
Coach O also provided updates on the statuses of superstar defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and starting defensive lineman Glen Logan.
“I’m expecting Derek back as early as tomorrow [Tuesday], I’m not sure. Glen Logan will not be available for this week.”
Saturday’s bounce-back opportunity is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
No fans are allowed inside Vanderbilt Stadium until November, at the earliest, but 9Sports will be there all weekend.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.