Houston Rockets, Golden Nugget host distribution event in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Houston Rockets organization and the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino partnered up to host a distribution event on Tuesday in Lake Charles.
Cars lined up as early as 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lake Charles resident Monica Gobert hoping to see the basketball team.
“Well I thought I was going to get some autographs," Gobert said, laughing.
The Rockets players weren’t there but staff members of the two organizations made up a new team, handing out essential supplies such as water, Gatorade, cleaning supplies and pet food.
“I need some of the items that they gonna be giving out so it’s worth it," Gobert said. “It’s nice and cool out here.”
Tilman Fertitta owns both the Houston Rockets and the Golden Nugget, so for community relations director Sarah Joseph, it was like helping out a family member.
“We just wanted to come and help," Joseph said. "I mean this community has been hit really hard, they’re our neighbors to the east and we want them to know that we’ve not forgotten about them.”
Houstonians understand what it’s like to recover from natural disasters. Joseph recalled Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
“We understand, we’ve been through it so many times and we’re so happy to help,” Joseph said. “I mean this community has been hit really hard. They’re our neighbors to the east and we want them to know that we’ve not forgotten about them. We want them to know that we care and we’re just here to assist by providing them with some of the supplies that will help them get back on their feet.”
Mandy Benoit, 44, of Sulphur came out to the event.
“With just a couple of major stores open and they’re only open a part of the day, it’s really hard to get the supplies that we need,” Benoit said. "It just shows unity and shows that we care about each other and that nothing keeps us down in this area, we always fight back and we always rebuild.”
The Rockets packed up and headed back to Houston on Tuesday, where they will continue to do community events.
