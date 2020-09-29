First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool the rest of the week, perfect for cleanup…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Forecast over the next week is rather simple, and in a word: cool!
Tuesday was absolutely gorgeous with cooler temperatures and low humidity!
Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly warmer during the afternoon with highs reaching the low 80s, but the humidity will remain low. Morning lows will still reach the 50s, and some inland areas could reach the upper 40s Wednesday morning!
Another cold front will move through Friday, but it will have no moisture to work with. Meaning it will not bring rain, just a reinforcing shot of cool air for the weekend!
Speaking of the weekend, lows will once again reach the 50s and afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s. This would be a perfect weekend to try and do something nice outside, if you have the means to do so.
Another weak cold front may approach the area Sunday into Monday, but the cooler air will likely remain northeast of our area. And some models are showing some showers with the front, but I am leaving that out of the forecast for now. As we get closer to the weekend a small chance of rain may become necessary if nothing changes between now and then.
A warming trend begins next week, but rain looks unlikely through at least Wednesday.
We are still in hurricane season and we will have to keep an eye on the front that moved through SWLA. This time of year, fronts that stall over the Gulf or Caribbean can cause tropical systems to form. At this point I see nothing to worry about, but we will continue to monitor it for you.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
