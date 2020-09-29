FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A fantastic fall feel finally arrives to Southwest Louisiana

Next week we keep the fall feel with highs near 80 and lows in the upper 50s. Gradually conditions look to warm back up toward the latter half of next week. In the tropics, we’re watching an area of possible development in the northwestern Caribbean that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 50% chance of development on over the next 5 days. It poses no threat to the Gulf at this time as models keep this system closer to Mexico and Central America through the weekend.