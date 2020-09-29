FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A fantastic fall feel finally arrives to Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An outstanding morning on tap for Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have dropped a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than this time yesterday. This is the payoff for those heavy downpours and rather intense thunderstorms our area dealt with much of the day on Monday. Now we get the enjoy a nice stretch of very pleasant weather and it starts as the sun rises with temperatures in the 50s.
Your hour by hour temperatures will warm up steadily through the 60s and only reach the 70s for afternoon highs as humidity levels continue to drop. Dew points headed into the 40s will make for a very pleasant feel and even allow temperatures to drop a touch cooler tonight with lows in the lower 50s.
The forecast continues to remain very pleasant and sunny the next several days as morning lows drop into the 50s and another reinforcing cool front Friday sends lows again down into the lower 50s to start the weekend. The train of fronts doesn’t look to stop anytime soon as another reinforcer comes in late into the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday.
Next week we keep the fall feel with highs near 80 and lows in the upper 50s. Gradually conditions look to warm back up toward the latter half of next week. In the tropics, we’re watching an area of possible development in the northwestern Caribbean that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 50% chance of development on over the next 5 days. It poses no threat to the Gulf at this time as models keep this system closer to Mexico and Central America through the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
