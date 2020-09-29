Barbe opts out of 2020 football schedule, plans to play junior varsity and freshmen games

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe High School will not play varsity football in 2020 according to football coach Mike Cutrera. The Buccaneers suffered heavy damage to their school and athletic facilities due to Hurricane Laura. In addition, the football team lost numerous starters to transfer as families were displaced due to the storm.
Cutrera confirmed to KPLC that Barbe is aiming to still play junior varsity and freshmen games this season.
With the Bucs missing out on the season, it’ll mark the first time since 1991 that Barbe will not participate in the playoffs.
Barbe joins Sam Houston, LaGrange, Washington-Marion and Elton as local teams that will not play varsity football in 2020.
