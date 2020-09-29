Astros win 4-1 in Game 1; Twins' record losing streak at 17

The outlook was good until the seventh, when reliever Tyler Duffey — a native of Houston and product of Rice University — allowed three consecutive two-out singles. The second one by Martín Maldonado was a sharp chopper that chewed up third baseman Marwin Gonzalez, one of the catalysts of the 2017 World Series title for the Astros. Then Josh Reddick tied the game with a clean hit to center.