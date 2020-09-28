Washington-Marion cancels 2020 football season, head coach Toriano Williams resigns

“Being a product of the community and a graduate of Washington-Marion, it was a hard decision [to cancel the season]. I don’t think we’ve ever been at this position that we are at today. We understand that COVID-19 is very real and we respect that to the highest level as we’ve also dealt with the devastation of Hurricane Laura." said Harvey. "We here at Washington-Marion don’t make any excuses and the bottom line is we are just not in a position to safely put our players out there. We just have to trust the process and call the season. We hate to call the season, but I think this is what’s best for our student-athletes at this time, and that’s the most important thing to us is our student-athletes.”