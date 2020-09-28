United Cajun Navy and Healthy Blue host drive-thru food pantry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United Cajun Navy and Health Blue have teamed up to host a mobile drive-thru food pantry to support disaster relief response efforts.
On Sept 30, 2,000 meals will be provided for impacted residents and other surrounding communities.
It is located at the United Cajun Navy Distribution Center (2401 6th Street, Lake Charles) and runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
This event a no-contact event and is on a first come first served basis.
This is to, “support ongoing disaster recovery efforts as many people are rebuilding lives and communities following the recent storms,” says Healthy Blue.
Also, Healthy Blue has provided more than $155,000 to help areas of greatest need through several local organizations for response and recovery efforts
