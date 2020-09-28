Larose man accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Larose man has been arrested after being accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and solicitation of a minor, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a residence in Iowa after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle on Sept. 26, 2020.
When deputies arrived they say they found Phillip J. Guidry, 35, of Larose, LA at the residence. When deputies spoke to Guidry they learned he was at the home to meet a 16-year-old boy who lived there.
Deputies say when they spoke with the boy, he advised them that he’d had sexual intercourse with Guidry.
Upon hearing this, deputies spoke with Guidry again who they say admitted to contacting the boy through the internet prior to their meeting and confirmed what the 16-year-old said.
Guidry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Judge Michael Canaday has set Guidry’s bond at $400,000.
