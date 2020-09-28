Jennings at DeRidder named week one TDL Game of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To kick off the High School football season this year, the Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to DeRidder for the Dragons matchup against Jennings.
Jennings will look to build off its state championship game appearance a season ago. The Dogs return plenty of talent at the skill positions led by the one-two punch in the backfield in Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis along with quarterback Bub Wilridge and receiver Jacorien Palfrey.
On the other side, DeRidder is looking to bounce back from their second-round playoff exit last season. The Dragons lost significant offensive talent but return their senior signal-caller KJ Gooden.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.