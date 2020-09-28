Irreplaceable church symbols remain unscathed after Hurricane Laura

“Mr. McCall lost his wife and children in Audrey, and so, the statue of the Blessed Virgin that is the center of the shrine, is modeled by the craftsmen after the picture of his wife and one of his children as a reminder. And a remembrance for all those who lost their lives as a result of the hurricane,” Rev. Thompson said. “She’s a beacon of the testimony that God has not abandoned us, that He has not forgotten us, that He shows His signs of providence and His signs of care, even in the midst of this great destruction.”